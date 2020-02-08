From Stage to Screen: Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Look for an Oscars Hat-Trick
Between them, married couple/creative partners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have quite a few awards to keep polished. On Sunday night, they could earn one more!
2020 Oscar Nomination:
Best Original Song- "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II
In 2014, composer Robert Lopez made history as the youngest and fastest (in ten years) person to ever earn an EGOT. In 2018, he he did it again, earning the distinction of the only person to ever double EGOT. The Avenue Q composer got to work in 2011 as one of the creators of the mega-hit The Book of Mormon.
Soon after, he teamed with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, to write the now iconic music for Disney's Frozen, and after that, Coco- both of which won Oscars for Best Original Song.
This season, the duo returned to Arendelle to write new music for Frozen II. At the news of this year's nomination, they told BroadwayWorld: "For us, 'Into The Unknown' is more than a song - it's a culmination of a decade-long collaboration with the incredible artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, led by our partners and friends Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. We have been so lucky to work hand-in-hand almost daily for five years helping to craft the story and songs for Frozen 2. To be honored by the Academy once more means the world to us."
Tune in to BroadwayWorld on Sunday night (8pm) as we bring you live updates from Hollywood's biggest night!
