AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', Starring Frenchie Davis, Opens Tonight at La Mirada Theatre

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the first show of its 2017-2018 season, and the 40th anniversary of the iconic theatre with American Idol's Frenchie Davis starring in AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', with music by Thomas "Fats" Waller, conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, musical direction by Christopher Troy, choreography by Jeffrey Polk and directed & staged by Ken Page - an original cast member of the 1978 Broadway premiere!

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' celebrates its press opening tonight, September 16 and runs through Sunday, October 8, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN'! The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920's and 1930's comes to life in a brand-new look at this smash three-time Tony-winning musical revue. Join five sensational performers on a journey through the timeless music of Thomas "Fats" Waller. You'll be jumpin' and jivin' with memorable songs such as "Honeysuckle Rose," "Ain't Misbehavin'," "Black and Blue," "This Joint is Jumpin'," and "I've Got A Feeling I'm Falling." One of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, the sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry show has moments of devastating beauty that are simply unforgettable.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST:

Ken Page (Director) is an original cast member of the Tony Award winning Ain't Misbehavin'. He performed the show with the Original Off -Broadway and Broadway Casts, in Paris and in the Emmy Award-winning NBC television special. Mr. Page was awarded The New York Drama Desk Award as Best Actor in a Musical for his performance. He has directed Ain't Misbehavin' on National tour (2002-2003) and for the C.L.O theatres of Redondo Beach and Cabrillo Music Theatre. Most recently he directed Carousel for The Union Avenue Opera Company of St. Louis. He co-produced, wrote and directed Sublime Intimacy, a play with dance as well as the four time St. Louis Critics Circle Award nominated Café Chanson. The shows garnered nominations including Best New Play (both productions) and Best Director. Ken has staged productions with the Blank Theatre Company of Los Angeles, including The Young Playwright's Festival as well as Tennessee Williams' Hello From Bertha, and Harvey Fierstein's Tidy Endings. He directed the L.A Premieres of Charlayne Woodard's one woman play, Pretty Fire and the AIDS Quilt remembrance play with music, Elegies For Angels,Punks And Raging Queens. His production of The Fantasticks was awarded the L.A. Ovation Award as Best Musical Production in a small theatre. Ken co-produced and directed a musical adaptation of the classic novel To Sir With Love, in Los Angeles, also adding a writing credit for the libretto. In New York, he has directed staged readings of Dark Of The Moon and Atom & Eve. He conceived and directed the revue Nightlife which was workshopped at Manhattan Theatre Club and the historic Westbeth Theatre. In 2010 Ken directed and revised the musical Storyville for The San Diego Repertory Theatre. He has received the Theatre World Award, Drama Desk Award and was honored by The New York Drama League for his performances (Original Broadway and filmed version of Cats, Broadway Casts of The Wiz, Guys And Dolls etc.) on the Broadway stage. He is also the recipient of two Grammy Awards as a principal cast member of the awarded Cast recordings of Cats and Ain't Misbehavin'. He has conducted Master Classes at some of America's most prestigious Universities, as well as teaching at American Musical & Dramatic Academy of Los Angeles and was there conferred an Honorary Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. Mr. Page is a proud member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

CHRISTOPHER TROY (Musical Director/Pianist) has had the privilege and honor to work with Broadway luminaries such as Hugh Jackman, Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad and Jennifer Hudson. This Grammy nominated songwriter/producer has earned a discography of Gold and Platinum record awards with chart positions from Top 20 to Number 1. He has served as Musical Director for variety of award shows, touring concerts, Las Vegas Music Reviews and most recently Musical Director for Cal State Long Beach Theater production of Kirsten Childs' Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin. As a composer for Film, Television and Commercials, his credits include "White Men Can't Jump," "Deep Cover," "Save The Last Dance," "SISTER-SISTER," "FAME "(TV series), Kevin Hart's "Blockwood" (Animation), BET's "Comic View," "Family Matters," "Entertainment Tonight," "EXTRA," Byron Allen Productions, HBO "Fairy Tales," Disney, Coke, Jello, Dole, Nutrament and General Mills.

Jeffrey Polk (Choreographer) Credits include: Porgy and Bess (Choreographer) ETC Santa Barbara, Director J. Fox;Dreamgirls (Choreographer) TUTS Houston, Director Sheldon Epps; Ebenezer Creek (Director, Staged reading of a new play), Blank Theater; Godspeed (Director/Choreographer) El Portal Theater, North Hollywood; Kiss Me, Kate(Choreographer) Pasadena Playhouse, Directed by Sheldon Epps; Smokey Joe's Café (Director/Choreographer) Pasadena Playhouse, Best Director of a Musical NAACP. Smokey Joe's Café (Director/Choreographer), Fox Theatre. Riverside, McCoy/Rigby Productions; Smokey Joe's Café (Choreographer) La Mirada Performing Arts Center, Director Glenn Casale, McCoy /Rigby Productions. Blessed to be Guest Director with The Young Americans Outreach Tours around the world.

The cast of AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' will feature "American Idol" and "The Voice" contestant Frenchie Davis who is a Los Angeles native and a graduate of Howard University. Theatrical credits: Broadway cast of RENT, Dreamgirls, Ain't Misbehavin', Cinderella Enchanted, Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar. TV credits: "Wanda Sykes' Herlarious;" "Nickelodeon's WonderPets."

The cast will also feature: Thomas Hobson, Boise Holmes, Amber Liekhus and Natalie Wachen.

The Design Team for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is as follows: Scenic Design by Stephen Gifford; Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by Shon LeBlanc; Hair/Make-Up/Wig Design by Elizabeth Bohks and Props Design by Terry Hanrahan. Casting is by Julia Flores, and the Production Stage Manager is Jill Gold.

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' will preview on Friday, September 15, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, September 16) and run through Sunday, October 8, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are 7:30pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8pm on Fridays; 2pm and 8pm on Saturdays; 2pm on Sundays. There will be no performance on Saturday, September 16 at 2pm.

There will be an Open Captioned performance on Saturday, September 30 at 2pm and an ASL interpreted performance on Saturday, October 7 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, September 20 and Wednesday, October 4.

Tickets range from $20 - $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Winner of the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for 2012-2013 "Best Season of the Year," LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary season, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-Art Theatre has been producing quality productions for its Southern California audiences since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of many accolades including Ovation and Emmy Awards and Tony Award nominations. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

Celebrating its 24th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCoy Rigby Entertainment (MRE), is one of the world's premier theatrical production companies. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China) CANADA- Peter Pan (Vancouver) USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach; Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams. BROADWAY- Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde starring American Idol contestant and Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis and Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox.

Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of Peter Pan received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations.

