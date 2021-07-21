Free Summer Screening of MO' BETTER BLUES to be Shown at Governors Island in August

The Trust for Governors Island and Film at Lincoln Center announced today the return of free outdoor film screenings on the Island, featuring Spike Lee's Mo' Better Blues on August 6. Curated by Film at Lincoln Center and inspired by the strength and resilience of New York City-and the people who call it home-this year's screening will take place on the Island's historic Parade Ground, an eight-acre lawn with expansive open views of Lower Manhattan. The screening is produced by Rooftop Films.

A uniquely New York story, Mo' Better Blues follows jazz trumpeter Bleek Gilliam (Denzel Washington, in his first collaboration with the director) as he navigates career and personal life with the city as a backdrop.

"We are proud to bring our partnership with Film at Lincoln Center into the 2021 season and are especially thrilled to welcome New Yorkers back to the best spot in the city to watch a movie under the stars," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "Governors Island is committed to providing an affordable destination for our visitors to enjoy open space, arts and culture-and that includes this iconic film."

"Our outdoor film series with Film at Lincoln Center has been a huge success in the past," said Meredith Johnson, VP of Arts and Culture at the Trust for Governors Island. "As the city continues to reopen, we hope this screening will give even more audiences the opportunity to spend an evening on Governors Island, experiencing the dazzling combination of a Spike Lee film with the stunning Lower Manhattan skyline as a backdrop."

Film at Lincoln Center Executive Director Lesli Klainberg said, "We're proud to work with Governors Island once again, and to trumpet our city's reopening with Spike Lee's celebration of jazz and NYC, Mo' Better Blues."

The screening is free and open to the public with pre-show entertainment kicking off at 6pm and the film beginning at dusk. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including a beer garden by Threes Brewing, food by Makina Café, Melt Bakery and more.

Evening ferry service will run from Battery Maritime Building in Lower Manhattan, located at 10 South Street, departing Lower Manhattan at 5:20, 6, 6:40, 7:20 and 8pm. Ferries will return to Lower Manhattan from Soissons Landing at 9, 10 and 11pm. Ferry ticket reservations are required to manage capacity and ensure social distancing and can be made online at govisland.org/ferry. Face coverings are required when boarding, riding and exiting Governors Island ferries.

Governors Island is open every day from May 1 through October 31. On weekdays, the Island is open from 10am to 6pm. On weekends and holidays, the Island is open from 10am to 7pm. On Friday and Saturday evenings between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, the Island is open until 10pm.

For more information, visit www.govisland.org and www.filmlinc.org.