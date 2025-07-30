Free Outdoor Screening of THE DISAPPEARANCE OF MISS SCOTT To Take Place August 30 In Harlem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ImageNation and Black Public Media will present a free community screening of The Disappearance of Miss Scott on Saturday, August 30 at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem.

The evening begins with a DJ set by SheJay Sheila P/Shift at 7 p.m., followed by the screening at 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and good vibes.

Directed by Nicole London, The Disappearance of Miss Scott tells the remarkable story of Hazel Scott — a groundbreaking jazz pianist, actress, and activist whose legacy has been largely erased from mainstream cultural memory. A Trinidad-born, Harlem-raised prodigy, Scott was the first Black American woman to host a nationally syndicated TV show. Her activism during the McCarthy era and advocacy for Black performers ultimately led to her blacklisting. Featuring interviews and commentary from Alicia Keys, Jason Moran, Amanda Seales, Tracie Thoms, Camille Thurman, and Mickey Guyton, with narration by Sheryl Lee Ralph as Hazel Scott, the film restores her place in American history.

“Partnering with Black Public Media for this year's ImageNation OUTDOORS is especially meaningful as we bring Hazel Scott — an icon of artistry and activism — back to Harlem, where her legacy was born,” said Gregory Gates, executive producer of ImageNation.

“We're proud to again collaborate with ImageNation to present The Disappearance of Miss Scott, a film that embodies the spirit of Black resilience, creativity and truth-telling,” added Leslie Fields-Cruz, executive director of BPM.

Richard Rodgers Amphitheater, Marcus Garvey Park, 18 Mount Morris Park West (at 122nd Street), Harlem

Saturday, August 30, 2025

DJ Set at 7:00 PM; Film Screening at 8:00 PM

Admission: FREE

Rain Venue: Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church, 15 Mt. Morris Park West

RSVP: Click here

Trailer: Watch here