Frank Wildhorn's DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL IN SYMPHONY to Premiere in Taipei

Death Note: THE MUSICAL in Symphony will make its world premiere later this month in Taipei, Taiwan. The new symphonic concert version of the musical by Emmy- Tony- and Grammy-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn features orchestral arrangements by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland, and will be performed at the Taipei Music Center in Taiwan on November 29 and 30, 2025.

Death Note: THE MUSICAL in Symphony stars Hayato Hakizawa and Teppei Koike. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the beloved musical’s stage debut, a decade that has included acclaim on multiple continents and from countless fans. Based on the manga Death Note by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, the show was named Best Musical at the 2023 Korea Musical Awards, with productions currently running in South Korea and Japan.

Tickets to the November 29 and 30 concerts at the Performance Hall at the Taipei Music Center in Taipei, Taiwan are now available.

Following productions in Japan and Korea, Death Note the Musical received its English language premiere with three concerts at the London Palladium in 2023. See photos from the performance HERE.