Frank Vignola's Django Reinhardt Celebration Comes To Birdland

Guitar virtuoso Frank Vignola will present a celebration of the legendary jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt at the Birdland Theatre, from March 12 to March 16, 2025. This extraordinary event will feature some of the brightest stars in the world of gypsy jazz, including Joscho Stephan, John Jorgensen, and veteran jazz bassist Gary Mazzaroppi.

The Django Reinhardt Celebration pays tribute to the iconic gypsy jazz master, whose influence has shaped the landscape of jazz guitar for decades. Frank Vignola, known for his electrifying performances and unparalleled mastery of Reinhardt's style, will be joined by acclaimed guitarists Joscho Stephan a German jazz guitarist who is known for his interpretation of classical, jazz and pop standards in the style of Gypsy jazz. He began playing the guitar at the age of six, influenced by his father who had been a member of a cover band., John Jorgensen, an acclaimed jazz guitarist with a vast range of styles, and bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, whose impeccable playing completes this remarkable ensemble.