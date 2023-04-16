Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Francesca Flood, Ed.D. Releases New Book HOPE VERDAD PRESENTS: SHORT STORIES FOR THINKERS

Hope Verdad Presents: Short Stories for Thinkers.is out now, and available on Amazon in print and kindle unlimited.

Apr. 16, 2023  

Francesca Flood, Ed.D. Releases New Book HOPE VERDAD PRESENTS: SHORT STORIES FOR THINKERS

Francesca Flood, Ed.D. has announced the release of her new short story collection, Hope Verdad Presents: Short Stories for Thinkers.

In an imbalanced and flawed world, it is often the choices we make that define us.

This well-crafted collection of nine short stories will grab your attention, hold it, and leave you wanting more. Covering a wide range of topics from lottery tickets, to organized crime, to the supernatural. Yet there is a common thread between them. You might see the impact and importance of free will and choice in our imperfect world.

Stories can teach us a lot about our beliefs, moral compass, fears, and feelings. The more we reflect on stories, the more we discover about ourselves. How we feel about a character's behavior often reflects our own state of mind, opinions, and biases.

Short Stories for Thinkers provokes a lot of questions and will get you thinking. It conjures images of relatable characters, scenes, emotions, and the dilemmas they confront. Embedded within each story are esoteric messages that ask you to dig deeper into the storyline, use your investigative skills for clues, and stretch your imagination.

These short stories make you think about life's intricacies and complexities.

Book Information:

Hope Verdad Presents: Short Stories for Thinkers

By Francesca Flood, Ed.D.
Publisher: Hope Verdad, LLC
Published: March 2, 2023
ISBN: 9798385558193
Genres: Short Stories, Anthologies, Philosophical Fiction, Suspense

About the Author:

Francesca Flood was born in Brooklyn, New York. Forged through a blazing fire of life experiences, her key strengths include tenacity, resiliency, compassion and a wickedly good creative streak. From business advisor to spiritual counselor to justice advocate, she has a voracious curiosity and a really good sense of humor.

Dr. Flood has been published in multiple peer-review journals, has served as editor/author in a compendium on entrepreneurship with Springer-Meteor, and editor/author for the American Bar Association's book on suicide.

Her company, Hope Verdad, which means Hope for Truth serves as a strategic advisor for new and seasoned entrepreneurs.

Francesca holds a Master's in Pastoral Theology and a Doctor of Education. She is a researcher, speaker, life coach, and activist who hopes to change reality one person at a time.

Click Here is out now, and available on Amazon in print and kindle unlimited.




Related Stories
Original Phantom Star Michael Crawford Pens Tribute to Show for Closing Performance on Bro Photo
Original Phantom Star Michael Crawford Pens Tribute to Show for Closing Performance on Broadway
As The Phantom of the Opera ends its record-breaking run today on Broadway, the original Phantom, Michael Crawford shared a tribute to the show...
Video: Former Christines Share the Stage at PHANTOM Charity Performance Photo
Video: Former Christines Share the Stage at PHANTOM Charity Performance
Watch a special, surprise curtain call presentation with leading lady Emilie Kouatchou, joined onstage by three iconic, former Broadway Christines: Sierra Boggess (25th Anniversary), Ali Ewoldt (30th Anniversary) and the original “Angel of Music” herself: original London and New York star Sarah Brightman.
Photos: Mayor Eric Adams Awards Andrew Lloyd Webber The Key to the City of New York Photo
Photos: Mayor Eric Adams Awards Andrew Lloyd Webber The Key to the City of New York
Andrew Lloyd Webber was awarded The Key to the City of New York yesterday by Mayor Eric Adams and BroadwayWorld was there for the event. Check out photos below!
Photos: Meet Joanna JoJo Levesque, MOULIN ROUGEs New Satine! Photo
Photos: Meet Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque, MOULIN ROUGE's New Satine!
Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque is currently making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. JoJo met the press yesterday at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Ben Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title RoleBen Crawford Out Of Final Broadway Performance of PHANTOM; Laird Mackintosh Will Play The Title Role
April 16, 2023

Current Phantom of the Opera star Ben Crawford will be out of the show for the final Broadway performance. Longtime Phantom Laid Mackintosh will step into the role this evening.
Photos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED MoviePhotos: Director Jon M Chu Shares First Look at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in WICKED Movie
April 16, 2023

On his Instagram account, director Jon M Chu shared a first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the two-part Wicked film adaptation currently filming in the U.K. Part One is set for release November 27, 2024. Check out the images here!
Photo: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company PortraitPhoto: First Look at the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Final Company Portrait
April 16, 2023

The longest-running Broadway show of all time, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will play its final New York performance at The Majestic Theatre today, Sunday, April 16 at 5PM, after a record-breaking 35 years and 13,981 performances to 20 million people. Check out a portrait of the final cast, crew, orchestra, and staff here!
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & LoeweBroadway Jukebox: The Best of Lerner & Loewe
April 15, 2023

We are celebrating Camelot with a playlist of 30 of our favorite Lerner and Loewe songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Camelot, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Gigi, Paint Your Wagon, and more!
Photos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper ForumPhotos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper Forum
April 14, 2023

American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, “1776” kicked off its limited engagement in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre this week! See photos from opening night!
share