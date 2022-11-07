Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage Will Lead BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL in March 2023

Performances begin at The Garrick Theatre from Saturday 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season.

Nov. 07, 2022  
West End stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage will reunite as the titular pair in BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Garrick Theatre from Saturday 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season. Tickets on sale now at www.bonnieandclydemusical.com.

Frances Mayli McCann is an Olivier Award nominated actress, who originated the role of 'Kylah' in "Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour". Her other West End credits include 'Heather McNamara' in "Heathers" at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, 'The Mistress' in "Evita" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and 'Eponine' in the UK and International Tour of "Les Misérables". On television Frances can be seen in BBC/ABC's Silverpoint.

Jordan Luke Gage is best known for originating the role of 'Romeo' in the Olivier Award winning "&Juliet" at The Shaftesbury Theatre. His other West End credits include 'Strat' in "Bat Out Of Hell" at The Dominion Theatre and 'JD' in "Heathers" at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His television credits include playing 'Adrian Barber' in ITV's Cilla, and 'Luc' in Cucumber on Channel 4.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt).

DLAP Group is an Olivier-Award winning production company with West End and UK Touring works including "Bonnie and Clyde in Concert", "Rock of Ages," "Company," "Fame," "Curtains," and "The Wedding Singer."




