Fortune Feimster to Bring TAKIN' CARE OF BISCUITS Tour to The Chicago Theatre

Comedian Fortune Feimster will bring her “Takin' Care of Biscuits” tour to The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 8:00PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28 at 10:00AM CT.



Fortune Feimster first rose to fame as a writer and panelist on E's hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu's “The Mindy Project” and NBC's “Champions” and “Kenan.” Her first Netflix special, “Sweet & Salty,” was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, and her second Netflix special, “Good Fortune” was named to the LA Times' 2022 “Best of” list. Feimster brought her comedy to fans across the world with her recent “Live Laugh Love” tour and has since returned to Netflix to film the second season of the hit series “FUBAR” alongside actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.



Feimster had a recurring role as the popular character Dougie on CBS's “Life In Pieces” and has made appearances on TV shows including “Claws,” “Nora from Queens,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Workaholics,” “Glee,” and “Tales of the City.” Her film credits include movies such as “Family Switch,” “Office Christmas Party,” “Yes Day,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” and “Father of the Year.”



In addition to her acting career, Feimster can currently be heard every morning on Sirius XM with Tom Papa on Netflix's “What A Joke with Papa and Fortune” radio show. She also hosts the podcast "Handsome” with fellow comedians Tig Notaro and Mae Martin.



