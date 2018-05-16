Former SMASH Castmate Wesley Taylor Visits Katharine McPhee at WAITRESS on Broadway

The Smash reunions over at Waitress on Broadway continued this week, as former Bombshell ensemble member and Spongebob's resident baddie, Wesley Taylor, stopped by the diner to catch Karen Cartwright Katharine McPhee in the title role. '

Check out a photo from their visit below!

tonight i watched karen cartwright live her broadway dreamz. so proud. pic.twitter.com/gr2UwE8IcN - Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) May 17, 2018

The visit comes on the heels of McPhee's former SMASH on screen adversary Megan Hilty stopping by the show.

Katharine tweeted out the photo the pair took together, stating that if the tweet gets 30k retweets, there will be a SMASH Season Three. While we can not confirm nor deny, it certainly wouldn't hurt to give it a retweet!

UM yes hi hello. 30K RTs and we do SMASH season 3. @meganhilty ?? pic.twitter.com/SFfBFc5wJx - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) April 15, 2018

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes Waitress to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You