Former HAMILTON Stars Andrew Chappelle & Taran Killam Team Up For FANATIC Short Film

Former Hamilton co-stars Andrew Chappelle and Taran Killam have reunited to film Fanatic, a new short film written by Chappelle.

The film is about two failed boy band members, Charlie Trasche and Gerald Dumpts, who get back together for a competition where the prize money could remedy all their financial woes. What could go wrong?

Killam ("SNL," "Single Parents") will direct and Chappelle ("Blindspotting") will play Charlie.

Additional cast includes Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, star Devere Rogers as Gerald, Caroline Rhea ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch") Matt Cook ("Man with a Plan," The Greatest Beer Run Ever) Sam Pancake ("Will & Grace," "A Million Little Things") and Shannon Dang (CW's "Kung Fu").

The film will also feature an original song written by Este Haim of the group Haim, Julia Mattison and Chappelle.

Chappelle was seen as a swing in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Other credits include Mamma Mia! on Broadway and the national tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Taran Killam was seen as "King George III" in Lin-Manuel Miranda's HAMILTON at the Richard Rogers Theater. He has appeared off-Broadway in the City Center Encores! presentation of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as Orin Scrivello opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene in 2015. He was seen as a cast memeber on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for six years.

Chappelle and Killam on set

Davere Rogers and Chappelle