Forestburgh Playhouse Announces Summer Concert Series Featuring Alice Ripley, Kate Baldwin, and More!

Forestburgh Playhouse has announced its Forestburgh Under the Stars events for summer 2020.

The Seventy Five and Thrive Broadway Concert Cabaret Series is a series of benefit concert events benefiting the Forestburgh Playhouse and hosted by the Forestburgh Tavern.

Tent Seating: $75/ticket

Lawn Seating: $45/ticket

All events begin at 7:30pm

The lineup is as follows:

An Evening Of Broadway With Tom Hewitt And Edward Staudenmayer - Jul 25, 2020

An Evening With Kate Baldwin And Lewis Cleale - Aug 1, 2020

An Intimate Evening Of Soulful Music With Morgan James - Aug 8, 2020

Christina Bianco: Me, Myself & Everyone Else - Aug 21, 2020

Alice Ripley: Ripley's Reflections - Aug 22, 2020

The Catskills Summer Series features Playhouse and Tavern fan favorites.

Tent Seating: $30/ ticket

Lawn Seating: $20/ticket

All events begin at 7:30pm

The lineup is as follows:

Slam Allen: Live In The Garden! - Jul 17, 2020

Jonathan Charles Fox: Born In A Trunk - Jul 31, 2020

Far Beyond Gone - Aug 7, 2020

Viva Paige Turner! - Aug 28, 2020

Learn more, purchase tickets, and read about the theatre's safety guidelines, at https://www.fbplayhouse.org/forestburgh-under-the-stars-summer-season-2020.

