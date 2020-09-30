Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, and More Will Lead Netflix Musical Film, JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY
Written and directed by David E. Talbert, the film will be released on Netflix on November 13, 2020.
Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, and Anika Noni Rose will star in the upcoming Christmas musical film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) - and a long-forgotten invention - to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.
The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and 'This Day' performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé,
