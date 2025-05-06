THE GREAT GATSBY and More Set for Broadway at The National 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway at The National has unveiled their 2025/26 season, featuring more Tony Award winning musicals and Broadway favorites than ever before. The seven-show season package includes six D.C. premieres and one beloved Disney classic coming to The National Theatre from November 2025 through August 2026. Season packages are on sale now.



SEASON INFORMATION



SOME LIKE IT HOT

Begins November 25, 2025



Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.



Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Begins December 9, 2025



After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.



Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.



STEREOPHONIC

Begins February 10, 2026

The most Tony Award-winning Show of the year. The most Tony Award-nominated Play of all time.



STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of super stardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup—or their breakthrough.



Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, STEREOPHONIC invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Begins March 18, 2026



Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”



Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.



THE GREAT GATSBY

Begins May 12, 2026



THE PARTY’S ROARING IN D.C.!



Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.



Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).



SUFFS

Begins June 16, 2026



BEHIND EVERY POWERFUL WOMAN… ARE MORE POWERFUL WOMEN.



Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.



THE NOTEBOOK

Begins August 18, 2026



Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.



THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.



SEASON SPECIALS



HADESTOWN

Begins November 18, 2025



THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Begins December 19, 2025



Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Begins December 30, 2025



STOMP

Begins January 16, 2026



CLUE

Begins January 27, 2026



THE WIZ

Begins April 7, 2026



THE BOOK OF MORMON

Begins April 28, 2026



BEETLEJUICE

Begins July 7, 2026





Comments