Flushing Town Hall Goes Back To School With Global Arts For Global Kids - At Home!

Commencing on October 5 at 2:00 PM, students will have the opportunity to engage with a new topic, art form, or region of the world each week:

As teachers, families, and "pods" throughout New York City and across the country settle into this new semester of homeschooling and remote instruction, Flushing Town Hall launches new Global Arts for Global Kids content through its FTH at Home! virtual programming initiative.

The beloved, arts education series will run daily, Monday through Friday, for 10 weeks and offer 50 free lessons, videos, and accompanying worksheets developed by Flushing Town Hall's Education department and Master Teaching Artists. This new version of the series is sponsored by the Guru Krupa Foundation.

Week 1: Indian Dance & Yoga with Abha Roy

Week 2: Mexican Folkloric Dances and Wardrobes with Alberto Lopez

Week 3: Mini Art Museums with Famous Artist Portraits with Suzanne DeMarco

Week 4: Pop Jazz Express with Angela Rostick

Week 5: Shadow Theater with Karen Oughtred & Spica Wobbe

Week 6: Ivory Coast KouKou Dance with Vado Diomande

Week 7: Call & Response: World Drumming in English and Spanish with Martin Vejarano

Week 8: Fairy Tales with Robin Bady

Week 9: Chinese Dance & Culture, Liang Shanbo & Zhu Yingtai with Ling Tang

Week 10: Toy Theater with Karen Oughtred & Spica Wobbe

Teachers, students, and families can access this content on Flushing Town Hall's website, as well as on its Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

New this semester, Flushing Town Hall is excited to offer additional, interactive programs for a small fee that can be scheduled in advance for student groups of up to 30 participants at a time. Meet the Artist and Jam with the Artist will enrich the Global Arts for Global Kids series with live, virtual interactive workshops with master teaching artists.

For educators who miss the vital, communal experiences that pre-pandemic assemblies provided, Flushing Town Hall is now offering Virtual Assemblies, featuring live and pre-recorded performances, demonstrations, and live interactive Q&A sessions with musicians, dancers, and artists.

Assemblies can be scheduled and tailored to meet each group's desired format - be it for a whole school, single class, or homeschooling "pod." All assemblies are rooted in NYS Common Core Learning Standards and Blueprint Benchmarks and customizable for Zoom, Skype, Google Classroom, or other such platform.

"We believe in the power of the arts to build resilient communities, schools, and families" says Gabrielle M. Hamilton, Director of Education & Public Programs at Flushing Town Hall. "Please join us in rebuilding our Queens community by celebrating global arts with NYC artists. Until we see you at FTH theater, we hope you'll support our diverse artists at any of our online programs."

