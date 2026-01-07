Flushing Town Hall Celebrates Lunar New Year With Multidisciplinary Festival Through February

Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the Lunar New Year with a wide-ranging series of exhibitions, performances, workshops, and screenings throughout January and February, marking the arrival of the Year of the Red Horse. The annual festival highlights cultural traditions from across Asia and the Asian diaspora, reflecting Queens’ role as one of the most diverse communities in the country.

The Year of the Red Horse officially begins on February 17, 2026. Lunar New Year celebrations traditionally start with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and conclude fifteen days later on the first full moon. The horse, the seventh animal in the zodiac cycle, symbolizes strength, freedom, and momentum.

The 2026 Lunar New Year celebration opens on January 23 with the exhibition RED HORIZON: ART. HERITAGE. NEW ENERGY, on view through March 1. Curated by teaching artist Stephanie S. Lee, the free exhibition features contemporary painting, sculpture, and mixed media works by Chinese, Taiwanese, Korean, Japanese, and Mongolian artists exploring cultural heritage and contemporary expression.

An opening reception for the exhibition will take place January 23 from 6–8 p.m., featuring a Korean tea ceremony led by artist Sei Ryun Chun. Admission is free.

Additional programs throughout the season include INSUN PARK & GENERALS in concert on January 31 at 7 p.m., blending Korean traditional music, mask dance rhythms, and rock influences; a family-friendly Happy Neigh Year! Horse Painting Workshop led by Stephanie S. Lee on February 21 from 2–3:30 p.m.; and the 6th Annual Crazy Talented Asians & Friends (CTAF) Animation Festival, featuring a short film screening at 5 p.m. and a post-screening mixer at 6:30 p.m. on February 21.

The festival concludes with a performance by TUVERGEN BAND on February 22 at 2:15 p.m., showcasing Mongolian music traditions including throat singing and morin khuur, presented as a celebration of the Year of the Horse.

Ticket prices and availability vary by event. For full details and to purchase tickets, visit www.flushingtownhall.org.