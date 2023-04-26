Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season

The season will also feature the world premiere play Becoming A Man co-directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus and playwright P. Carl.

Apr. 26, 2023  

American Repertory Theatre has announced titles for its 2023/24 Season!

Kicking off this September the season will feature the North American premiere of The Half God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams. That will be followed by the world premiere musical adaptation Real Women Have Curves and the world premiere play Becoming A Man co-directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus and playwright P. Carl.

The season is expected to conclude with the highly-anticipated new musical adaptation Gatsby featuring an original score from award-winning recording artist, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. However, no dates for the production have been confirmed at this point.

Get full season details here!

A.R.T. 2023/24 SEASON PROGRAMMING

THE HALF-GOD OF RAINFALL

North American Premiere of a New Myth
Friday, September 8 - Sunday, September 24, 2023 | Loeb Drama Center

By Inua Ellams
Directed by Taibi Magar

Produced in partnership with New York Theatre Workshop

When Demi-half Greek god, half Nigerian mortal-takes his first shot on a basketball court, the deities of the land wake up. But as Demi's skills propel him from his village in South West Nigeria to the NBA playoffs and the London Olympics, Zeus gets jealous of his game. From award-winning playwright and poet Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles) comes a new epic fusing Greek mythology and Yoruba spirituality, in which mothers, daughters, and goddesses rise up against the entitled lord of Mount Olympus.

Produced in partnership with New York Theatre Workshop, The Half-God of Rainfall is directed by Taibi Magar (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; Macbeth in Stride; We Live in Cairo).

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

World-Premiere Musical
Friday, December 8, 2023 - Sunday, January 14, 2024 | Loeb Drama Center

Music and Lyrics by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Book by Lisa Loomer
Choreography and Direction by Sergio Trujillo

Based on the play by Josefina López, which inspired the award-winning film

It's the summer of 1987 in Los Angeles' Boyle Heights, and Ana wants to blaze her own path. The first-generation child of Mexican immigrants, Ana is torn between a future at her family's garment business and her dreams of college in New York. If she breaks from her parents' vision for her life, can she still honor the sacrifices that have allowed her to dream? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the hit film by Josefina López and George LaVoo, this new musical tells an uplifting story for anyone who has experienced the unexpected curves life throws at you.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys), Real Women Have Curves features a book by award-winning playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted) with an original score by Grammy-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from world-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse and Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec).

BECOMING A MAN

World-Premiere Play
Friday, February 16 - Sunday, March 10, 2024 | Loeb Drama Center

By P. Carl
Directed by Diane Paulus and P. Carl

When we change, can the people we love come with us? For fifty years, P. Carl lived as a girl then a queer woman, building a career and a loving marriage while waiting to realize himself in full. When he decides to affirm his gender at a pivotal political moment in America, his transition puts everything-family, career, friendships-at stake.

Adapted from P. Carl's acclaimed memoir and co-directed by P. Carl and Diane Paulus, Becoming a Man is a story about the courage-and the community-we need to become ourselves.

GATSBY

World-Premiere Musical
Dates To Be Announced | Loeb Drama Center

Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Music by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett
Lyrics by Florence Welch
Book by Martyna Majok
Choreographed by Sonya Tayeh
Directed by Rachel Chavkin

F. Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel The Great Gatsby comes to new life in this world premiere musical with a score by international rock star Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine) and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

Gatsby is staged by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Moby Dick) with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!).

Gatsby will be produced at American Repertory Theater by special arrangement with Amanda Ghost and Len Blavatnik for Unigram/Access Entertainment, and Jordan Roth, in association with Robert Fox. Hannah Giannoulis serves as co-producer.






