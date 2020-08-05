Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Unveils 'All in Flatiron' Campaign to Boost Flatiron and NoMad Restaurants' Recovery
Now through September 30, customers can show an All in Flatiron digital badge at locations offering in-person promotions.
The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership has launched All in Flatiron Dining Deals, a new campaign featuring special online and in-person discounts from nearly 30 restaurants around Flatiron and NoMad. The campaign is an extension of NYC & Company's All in NYC campaign which is a rallying call to unite locals as New York City reopens and begins to recover.
Now through September 30, customers can show an All in Flatiron digital badge at locations offering in-person promotions, or use the promo code "ALLINFLATIRON" for online orders where applicable. Deals include free desserts, appetizers, glasses of wine and more-for outdoor dining, take-out and delivery.
"We're excited to launch our All in Flatiron campaign and support the local restaurants that make Flatiron and NoMad such vibrant neighborhoods," said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. "Restaurants across the city are struggling to recover from the unprecedented impact of the pandemic. They're dealing with a greatly reduced customer base in the absence of a robust daily workforce, tourism and catering business. We encourage area residents and those nearby to make a point of supporting local restaurants as much as they can, whether dining outdoors or ordering takeout or delivery."
To explore the full list of participating restaurants and their deals, visit www.flatirondistrict.nyc/allin.
The Flatiron Partnership will be sharing the restaurants and their deals on its social media channels @FlatironNY with the hashtag #AllinFlatiron. Restaurant partners will also share their specials and create custom content on social media using the hashtags #AllinFlatiron and #AllinNYC.
In the weeks ahead, the Partnership will work with local businesses in other sectors to share out their "All In" videos and content as a part of the broader All in NYC campaign.
