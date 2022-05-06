Five Boroughs Music Festival Presents Harlem Chamber Players in June
Concerts are at the Broadway Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00pm and at Bronx House on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00pm.
Five Boroughs Music Festival (5BMF)'s 2021-2022 Season concludes with two performances by members of the Harlem Chamber Players at the Broadway Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00pm and at Bronx House on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00pm (the Bronx borough debut for the Harlem Chamber Players).
Violinists Ashley Horne and Claire Chan, violist William Frampton and cellist Wayne Smith are featured in Tania León's Esencia, described by León as a reflection of some of the ways in which her "personal musical language has syncretized [her] cultural experiences" through a "myriad of syncopated gestures indigenous of: son, danzon, guajiras, montunos; [...] a melody that hearkens the sound of the quena, the traditional flute of the Andes; [and] a crossover of Coplandesque harmonic overtones." The program also includes Dvořák's String Quartet No. 11, which has the feel and scale of a grand tone poem-a glorious and epic opening movement, a scherzo that adopts the classic Czech furiant dance rhythm, and one of the finest slow movements in the quartet repertory, a wistful hidden gem.
The Friday concert is hosted by historian and frequent Harlem Chamber Players guest Eric K. Washington, author of Boss of the Grips: The Life of James H. Williams and the Red Caps of Grand Central Terminal.
Concert Information
Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00pm
Broadway Presbyterian Church
601 West 114th Street
New York, NY 10025
Tickets: $20 General Admission
$15 Seniors
$15 Students with ID
Link: https://5bmf.org/events/harlem-chamber-players/
Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00pm
Bronx House
990 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, NY 10461
Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation
Link: https://5bmf.org/events/harlem-chamber-players/
Program:
TANIA LEÓN Esencia
Agua de Florida
Agua de Rosas
Agua de Manantial
ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK String Quartet No. 11 in C major, Op. 61, B. 121
Allegro
Poco adagio e molto cantabile
Scherzo. Allegro vivo - Trio
Finale. Vivace
Members of the Harlem Chamber Players
Ashley Horne, violin
Claire Chan, violin
William Frampton, viola
Wayne Smith, cello
Eric K. Washington, host