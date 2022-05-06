Five Boroughs Music Festival Presents Harlem Chamber Players in June

Five Boroughs Music Festival (5BMF)'s 2021-2022 Season concludes with two performances by members of the Harlem Chamber Players at the Broadway Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00pm and at Bronx House on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00pm (the Bronx borough debut for the Harlem Chamber Players).

Violinists Ashley Horne and Claire Chan, violist William Frampton and cellist Wayne Smith are featured in Tania León's Esencia, described by León as a reflection of some of the ways in which her "personal musical language has syncretized [her] cultural experiences" through a "myriad of syncopated gestures indigenous of: son, danzon, guajiras, montunos; [...] a melody that hearkens the sound of the quena, the traditional flute of the Andes; [and] a crossover of Coplandesque harmonic overtones." The program also includes Dvořák's String Quartet No. 11, which has the feel and scale of a grand tone poem-a glorious and epic opening movement, a scherzo that adopts the classic Czech furiant dance rhythm, and one of the finest slow movements in the quartet repertory, a wistful hidden gem.

The Friday concert is hosted by historian and frequent Harlem Chamber Players guest Eric K. Washington, author of Boss of the Grips: The Life of James H. Williams and the Red Caps of Grand Central Terminal.

Concert Information

Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:00pm

Broadway Presbyterian Church

601 West 114th Street

New York, NY 10025

Tickets: $20 General Admission

$15 Seniors

$15 Students with ID

Link: https://5bmf.org/events/harlem-chamber-players/

Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3:00pm

Bronx House

990 Pelham Parkway South

Bronx, NY 10461

Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation

Link: https://5bmf.org/events/harlem-chamber-players/

Program:

TANIA LEÓN Esencia

Agua de Florida

Agua de Rosas

Agua de Manantial

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK String Quartet No. 11 in C major, Op. 61, B. 121

Allegro

Poco adagio e molto cantabile

Scherzo. Allegro vivo - Trio

Finale. Vivace

Members of the Harlem Chamber Players

Ashley Horne, violin

Claire Chan, violin

William Frampton, viola

Wayne Smith, cello

Eric K. Washington, host