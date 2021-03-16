Finn Wittrock, Aaron Lazar, Chris Parnell and More to Take Part in THE JACK JONES CHILDREN'S LITERACY GALA

Tennessee Shakespeare Company announced today it will present a new star-studded Gala on its original April 24 performance date in support of its Education Program and in memory of a Memphis original: John Paul (Jack) Jones, who died in November at the age of 100.

TSC Founder and Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary announced this year's special event as The Jack Jones Children's Literacy Gala.

Made possible by the support of the Jones family, the event will be broadcast live for free and online-only via www.tnshakespeare.org on Saturday, April 24 at 6:00 pm (CDT).

More than 30 special guests will perform and/or read from their favorite books in the evening, including Chris Parnell (Archer, 30 Rock, Peabody and Sherman Show, Anchorman, Goosebumps, SNL), Aaron Lazar (Wolf of Wall Street, J. Edgar, Avengers, Filthy Rich, Phantom of the Opera, Light in the Piazza, Les Miserables, Dear Evan Hansen), Susan Marshall (The First Lady of Memphis Song), Bosco Hogan (The Tudors, The Borgias, Ballykissangel, Sense and Sensibility, In the Name of the Father), Wolfe Coleman (Shades of Blue, Lone Star, The Village), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, La La Land, Unbroken, The Big Short, Ratched), Hamish Linklater (New Adventures of Old Christine, The Crazy Ones, Legion, Tell Me Your Secrets), Rep. Mark White (TN House of Representatives), Pete Pranica (NBA Grizzlies TV play-by-play announcer), Iren Zombor (Memphis Symphony cellist), Ryan Silverfield (U of M football head coach), Keith Olbermann (ESPN, Countdown with Keith Olbermann), Scoonie Penn (Memphis Grizzlies basketball assistant coach), Shaun Micheel (Golf champion of 2003 PGA Championship), Darel Snodgrass and Kacky Walton (WKNO Radio), Corey Mesler (Burke's Book Store), Geoff Calkins (Sports Editor of The Daily Memphian); TSC actors Darius Wallace, Paul Kiernan, Tracie Thomason, and Carey Urban; and many TSC Teaching-Artists from the last ten years with some of the children they have taught.

"Our Gala has always supported TSC's outstanding education and outreach programs in the Memphis area, but this year is special," says McCleary. "In honor of TSC's founding Board member and great friend Jack Jones and the importance he placed on children's literacy and the passion he felt for TSC's literacy work with Memphis children, we are partnering with the Jones family to create a fun, inspiring event that we hope will raise the remaining funds we need in order to pay for our intrepid, local Teaching-Artists for the rest of this year."

TSC's diverse company of Teaching-Artists is uniquely trained both to perform and teach in a variety of challenging environments, including over 60 schools, classrooms, parking lots, gyms, community centers, prisons, and hospitals.

"We can reach over 30,000 points of contact with Shelby County children this year if we raise the next $80,000 by April 24," says McCleary. "We have every intention of getting that done. Our teachers, our students, and this work are too important."

By sponsoring the Gala, the Jones family is ensuring the live performance can be broadcast for free so a larger audience might be able to experience the powerful impact TSC is having on improving children's literacy levels.

The broadcast, hosted by McCleary and TSC Education Director Stephanie Shine, will be presented live from TSC's Owen and Margaret Wellford Tabor stage from 6:00-7:30 pm (CDT) - or until the funds are raised.

For more information and to see all the performers, readers, and sponsors being added daily, go to www.tnshakespeare.org.

Gala Sponsorships and Donor Support

Donors may make a tax-deductible gift to the Gala and TSC's Jack Jones Children's Literacy Project, or purchase one of three Gala Sponsorships for themselves and seven of their guests at the following levels and with these benefits:

Platinum Sponsor ($5,000) Affords a School's Freshman Class the Romeo and Juliet Project

The donor and seven guests are invited to attend a socially-distanced wine-and-appetizer Viewing Party at TSC and to tour through the Tabor Stage during the broadcast;

The donor receives a special Love of Reading Gift Box that will include a selection of books read by our V.I.P.s., wine, and candles;

The donor and seven guests are announced as sponsors of an entertainment segment during the broadcast.

Gold Sponsor ($2,500) Affords Teaching-Artists for an In-School Residency

The donor receives a special Love of Reading Gift Box that will include a selection of books read by our V.I.P.s., wine, and candles;

The donor and seven guests are announced as sponsors of an entertainment segment during the broadcast.

Silver Sponsor ($1,500) Affords Teaching-Artists for Three School Playshops

The donor and seven guests are announced as sponsors of an entertainment segment during the broadcast.

Broadway Trip for Two Drawing

The announcement of TSC's 2020 Broadway Trip for Two Drawing, sponsored by Pat and Thane Smith, was postponed due to last year's COVID-cancelled Gala.

However, all entrants remain eligible to win during the April 24, 2021 Gala. The window of time to take the NYC trip has been extended to April 17, 2022.

The Drawing winner receives a round-trip flight to NYC for two nights/three days in a Theatre District hotel, dinner for two at a Broadway area restaurant, and two tickets to the Broadway play/musical of choice (based on available seats). This $2,500 value may also be taken in cash, if the winner prefers not to travel.

Drawing tickets are available for a $20 suggested donation by calling (901) 759-0620, visiting www.tnshakespeare.org, or coming by the TSC office.