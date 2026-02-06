Final Chance to Enter the Gaudanse Key to Your HeART House Raffle

The gaudanse Key to Your HeART House Raffle is approaching its last day for entry, February 12, 2026 at 11:59PM CST, with prizes set to be drawn on February 14, 2026. The grand prize is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-family home in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information, please visit here.

Every $50 ticket sold helps fund access and education for dance and the performing arts, community movement workshops centered on physical and mental wellness, presenting/venue partnerships, creation and curating of new work, emerging artist mentorship and support, affordable artist residency housing, and providing artists with sustainable wages that keep the soul of artist communities alive.

gaudanse deeply appreciates every supporter who contributes to our mission during our most ambitious fundraising campaign yet. Together, we will continue our journey of creative innovation and industry disruption, ensuring that we can create sustainable, accessible, wellness-based practices for dance, performing arts, education, and cultural preservation.

The deadline to enter the grand prize and bonus prize drawings is 11:59PM CST on 02/12/2026. The Grand Prize and Bonus Prize drawings will be held on 02/14/26 on or about 3:00PM CST at the location of the grand prize house and streamed live on Facebook and Instagram.

GRAND PRIZE

02/14/26 - 3 Bedroom | 2 Bathroom | Single Family Residence | approx. 1372 SF Location: 2748 Orleans Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

BONUS PRIZE:

02/14/26 - 3 NIGHT NAPA VALLEY RESORT STAY (INCLUDING WINE TRAIN RIDE)

• 3-night stay at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley

• Wine Tasting for 2 at Jessup Cellars in Yountville, Napa Valley

• 3-hour gourmet lunch for 2 on the Napa Valley Wine Train

• Hot Air Balloon ride for 2 over Napa Valley

Click here to view the images of the house!

Click here to view the video of the house!

Void where prohibited by law. The winner need not be present. Must be at least 18 years old to enter. Must be a US citizen to enter.