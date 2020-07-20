Film and TV Production Resumes in NYC as City Enters Phase 4

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Broadway might be dark for at least the rest of the year, but the entertainment industry has not come to a total halt in New York City. As the city enters a scaled back Phase 4 today, July 20, Mayor Bill de Blasio has officially cleared the relaunch of film and television production.

In this final phase of re-opening, outdoor attractions like zoos and botanical gardens will also re-open (at 33% capacity). Sports will also resume, though without spectators.

Some activities still have not been cleared for re-opening, including: museums, movie theaters, amusement parks, indoor malls and indoor dining.

We're now in Phase 4 in New York City!

Here's what that means: pic.twitter.com/3lMWuyVbF6 - City of New York (@nycgov) July 20, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You