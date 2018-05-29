Film Version Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Is In The Works, and the Show Extends on the West End!

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good new musical sensation, is to be made into a major film by Sheffield based production company Warp Films completing the fairy-tale journey from a 16-year-old approaching a documentary maker to hit West End Show and now the big screen.

Once upon a time there was a 16-year-old boy who had a secret he wanted to tell...

So, he wrote a film script, sent it to documentary film makers and asked if they would help him tell it. The resulting documentary was seen by theatre director Jonathan Butterell and it inspired him to create a musical. Sheffield Theatres backed him. He then bumped into a famous musical theatre star who introduced him to a well-known pop composer who was working with a lyricist and book writer. The theatre put on the production. A major producer saw it and offered them a West End theatre. A host of 5-star reviews, 7 theatre awards and 5 Olivier Award nominations later, Everybody's Talking About Jamie has released an official cast album, is being screened live over 510 cinemas across the UK and Ireland and now: a film! Everybody's Talking About Jamie has now extended its booking period at the Apollo Theatre in the West End until 6 April 2019.

Warp Films (This Is England, Ghost Stories, The Last Panthers), known for their distinctive multiaward winning film and television, will be revealing further details about the film on Wednesday the 30th May at a live launch event at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. The film, directed by Jonathan Butterell, written by Tom MacRae and with music by Dan Gillespie Sells, will be inspired by the musical and is being developed in conjunction with Film4.

Filming is expected to commence in Spring 2019.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Written by Dan Gillespie Sells (music) and Tom Macrae (Book and Lyrics), Everybody's Talking About Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell.

The show was recently nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Outstanding Achievement In Music, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kate Prince), Best Actor In A Musical (John McCrea), Best Actress In A Musical (Josie Walker), and Mastercard Best New Musical.

Want to find out more about the show? Read our interview with stars Lucie Shorthouse and Josie Walker, and watch a video chat between star John McCrea and Amanda Holden

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You