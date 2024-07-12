Festival Of New Trumpet Music (FONT Music) Unveils 2024 Festival Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Festival of New Trumpet Music (FONT Music)has revealed its 2024 program, celebrating trumpet music from around the globe. This year's festival will be held from September 9-15, 2024, and will comprise both virtual and in-person programming, held at venues across New York City, Queens, and Brooklyn, and even Buffalo NY. This year, FONT will honor the legendary Jon Faddis with the 2024 Award of Recognition, which will be awarded at the Louis Armstrong House Museum.

FONT kicks off on Monday, September 9, and Tuesday, September 10 with Brass Beyond Borders, a two-day program presented virtually via the FONT YouTube channel. Details are to be announced soon.

The festival continues on Wednesday, September 11, at Fotografiska, located at 281 Park Avenue South, with a performance by Jordan McLean's Armo with Afrobeat Jam featuring Julia Acosta, Grace Fox, and Lessie Vonner. Five years after performing at the museum's opening, Armo returns to Fotografiska with a night of brilliant trumpeters from the New York and international scene. The event will feature spontaneous arrangements of the music of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Tony Allen, and others. Tickets, which range from $10-$40 and include museum admission can be purchased here.

On Thursday, September 12, award-winning New York trumpeter Bruce Harris will honor the great, Grammy-nominated trumpet icon Jon Faddis with the 2024 Award of Recognition in the afternoon. This special event will take place at the Louis Armstrong House Museum, located at 34-56 107th St in Queens. That evening, FONT will pilot Buffalo Edition #1, a concert at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center at 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY. Curated by Jon Nelson, the concert will feature Teressa-Jo Izzo (trumpet) and Kyle Gustafson (guitar) performing three Balkan pieces, new works by Tim Clarke and others, as a performance by the Genkin Philharmonic performing commissioned works.

On Friday, September 13, award-winning trumpeter and FONT Music founder Dave Douglas will bring an ensemble that includes Dave Adewumi, Alexandra Ridout, and others to the Jazz Gallery, located at 1158 Broadway, 5th floor in New York City. This special event will recreate the original instrumentation of his ensemble Alloy, with new music and improvisations by its members.

On Saturday, September 14, the festivities will move to Sista's Place, at 456 Nostrand Ave, for a night titled Jazz: A Music of the Spirit with Culture as Our Weapon. Featuring introductions by the great Ahmed Abdullah and his wife Monique Ngozi Nri, the evening will feature trumpeters Sharif Kales, Nabate Isles, James Zollar, and Satish Robertson alongside pianist Luis Perdomo, bassist Mimi Jones (bass) and multi-percussionist Will Terrill.

The closing event will take place on Sunday, September 15 at Public Records, located at 233 Butler St in Brooklyn, and feature Ben Neill with the mutantrumpet, a hybrid electro-acoustic instrument he invented. He'll be accompanied by visuals by Ralph Abraham as well as trumpeter Erin Connelly. The award-winning Canadian trumpeter Rachel Therrien will open the set.

For more information and tickets, visit FONTMusic.org.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL OF NEW TRUMPET MUSIC

The Festival of New Trumpet Music (FONT Music) was founded in 2003 to celebrate the diverse and innovative voices in trumpet music. Each year, FONT Music presents a series of concerts, workshops, and events that showcase the talents of emerging and established artists from around the globe.

The Festival of New Trumpet Music is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.



FULL SCHEDULE

Monday, September 9 - Virtual

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Location: YouTube Channel

Program: TBD

Tuesday, September 10 - Virtual

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Location: YouTube Channel

Program: TBD

Wednesday, September 11 - Fotografiska

Time: 6:30 PM | Doors / 7:00 PM | Concert

Tickets: General Admission Tickets: $40 / Members Tickets: $15 / Patron Tickets: $10 (Ticket price includes museum admission)

Location: Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Ave South, New York, NY

Program: Jordan McLean ARMO and Afrobeat Jam featuring Julia Acosta, Grace Fox, and Lessie Vonner

Description: Five years after performing at the museum's opening, Armo returns to Fotografiska with a night of brilliant trumpeters from the New York/International scene. The event will feature spontaneous arrangements of the music of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Tony Allen, and others.

Link: https://newyork.fotografiska.dev/en/events/festival-of-new-trumpet-music-2

Thursday, September 12 - Louis Armstrong House Museum

Time: 6 pm

Tickets: https://www.louisarmstronghouse.org/events/

Location: Louis Armstrong House Museum, 34-56 107th St, Queens, NY

Program: Bruce Harris celebrates Jon Faddis at the Louis Armstrong House Museum

Description: This year's Award of Recognition goes to Jon Faddis

Link: https://www.louisarmstronghouse.org/events/

Thursday, September 12 - FONT Buffalo Edition #1

Time: 8 PM

Tickets: Suggested donation of $15, $10 students (All proceeds support Hallwalls' Music Program)

Location: Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, 341 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY

Program:

Teressa-Jo Izzo (trumpet) and Kyle Gustafson (guitar) performing Three Balkan Pieces

New work by Tim Clarke and others

Genkin Philharmonic performing commissioned works

Description: The Festival of New Trumpet Music (FONT) presents Buffalo Edition #1 at the Hallwalls Arts Collective, Buffalo, NY

Link: https://www.hallwalls.org/

Friday, September 13 - The Jazz Gallery

Time: 7:30 and 9:30

Tickets: https://jazzgallery.org/calendar

Location: The Jazz Gallery, 1158 Broadway, 5th floor, New York, NY

Program: Dave Douglas and Friends featuring Dave Adewumi, Alexandra Ridout, and others

Description: This special event will recreate the original instrumentation of Alloy, with new music and improvisations by its members.

Link: https://jazzgallery.org

Saturday, September 14 - Sista's Place

Time: 8 pm (doors open 7:30 pm)

Tickets: Reservations call (718) 398-1766 (no credit card required). Walk-in tickets are $35 and first come, first served.

Location: Sista's Place, 456 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Program:

Introduction by Ahmed Abdullah and Monique Ngozi Nri

Trumpeters Sharif Kales, Nabate Isles, James Zollar, and Satish Robertson; Rhythm Section: Luis Perdomo (piano), Mimi Jones (bass), Will Terrill (multi-percussionist)

Description: The Festival of New Trumpet Music in association with Melchizedek Music Productions and Sistas' Place, presents a spectacular evening of Jazz: A Music of the Spirit with Culture as Our Weapon.

Link: https://sistasplace.org

Sunday, September 15 - Public Records