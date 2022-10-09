Fandango 4 Art House Releases PLAYS BY DANIEL DAMIANO - VOLUME ONE

Brooklyn-based Theatre and Arts Company, fandango 4 Art House, has released PLAYS BY Daniel Damiano - VOLUME 1. This is the first published collection of full-length work by Award-Winning Playwright and Performer Daniel Damiano (One With the Current/Day of the Dog).

This assemblage of three acclaimed plays is an exemplary showcase for Damiano's sharp ear for dialogue and the range, depth and nuance of his characters, blending humor with deep emotional resonance.

While the plays may differ somewhat stylistically, they are united in being character-based works with a strong social relevance. In HARMONY PARK, it is the relations among a multi-ethnic landscaping crew in Queens, NY. In THE GOLDEN YEAR, it is the depiction of post-retirement life of a Long Island couple and the unanticipated realities that ensue. And, lastly, in THE DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE OF PRIVATE PITTS, it is the journey of a young Texas woman whose life is given direction and is just as quickly led astray by her country's involvement in the Iraq War.

PLAYS BY Daniel Damiano - VOL 1 is Now Available in Paperback at NYC's Drama Bookshop, and orderable at other brick-and-mortar stores. Also available in Ebook and Paperback through Amazon and various other online sources.

Goodreads Link: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/62225945-plays-by-daniel-damiano---volume-1