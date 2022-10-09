Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fandango 4 Art House Releases PLAYS BY DANIEL DAMIANO - VOLUME ONE

This is the first published collection of full-length work by award-winning playwright and performer Daniel Damiano.

Oct. 09, 2022  

Fandango 4 Art House Releases PLAYS BY DANIEL DAMIANO - VOLUME ONE

Brooklyn-based Theatre and Arts Company, fandango 4 Art House, has released PLAYS BY Daniel Damiano - VOLUME 1. This is the first published collection of full-length work by Award-Winning Playwright and Performer Daniel Damiano (One With the Current/Day of the Dog).

This assemblage of three acclaimed plays is an exemplary showcase for Damiano's sharp ear for dialogue and the range, depth and nuance of his characters, blending humor with deep emotional resonance.

While the plays may differ somewhat stylistically, they are united in being character-based works with a strong social relevance. In HARMONY PARK, it is the relations among a multi-ethnic landscaping crew in Queens, NY. In THE GOLDEN YEAR, it is the depiction of post-retirement life of a Long Island couple and the unanticipated realities that ensue. And, lastly, in THE DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE OF PRIVATE PITTS, it is the journey of a young Texas woman whose life is given direction and is just as quickly led astray by her country's involvement in the Iraq War.

PLAYS BY Daniel Damiano - VOL 1 is Now Available in Paperback at NYC's Drama Bookshop, and orderable at other brick-and-mortar stores. Also available in Ebook and Paperback through Amazon and various other online sources.

Goodreads Link: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/62225945-plays-by-daniel-damiano---volume-1



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Clague Playhouse to Present ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL Beginning in NovemberClague Playhouse to Present ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL Beginning in November
October 8, 2022

Clague Playhouse will present the holiday comedy, “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” by Lynne Halliday, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton, and Craig Pospisil to continue their 95th season.
Proyecto Voyager. El Fin De La Humanidad, Obra Futurista Que Reflexiona Sobre El Tema De La SoledadProyecto Voyager. El Fin De La Humanidad, Obra Futurista Que Reflexiona Sobre El Tema De La Soledad
October 8, 2022

Boletín núm. 697 Ante la inevitable destrucción de la vida en el planeta Tierra, las sociedades que lo habitan perseveran por el deseo de convertirse en una especie interplanetaria. En este contexto de incertidumbre, que ocurre en septiembre de 2025, la sonda espacial Voyager 1 manda la última transmisión con la Tierra antes de perderse en la inmensidad del espacio. 
Rooftop Musical Society to Present HAIR in NovemberRooftop Musical Society to Present HAIR in November
October 8, 2022

This November (11/4-11/6 & 11/10-11/12) Rooftop Musical Society will take on HAIR, The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. The production marks the company's return to fully-staged musicals after their pandemic hiatus. Known for creating unique theatrical experiences, this will be HAIR as you've never seen it before.
Stacy Schiff and Ian Aldrich from Yankee Magazine Talk SAMUEL ADAMS at Music Hall LoungeStacy Schiff and Ian Aldrich from Yankee Magazine Talk SAMUEL ADAMS at Music Hall Lounge
October 8, 2022

On Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Stacy Schiff will visit The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, THE REVOLUTIONARY: SAMUEL ADAMS, a riveting account of one of America's elusive founding fathers.
El Violonchelista Ignacio Mariscal Celebra 40 Años De Trayectoria Con Estreno Mundial En La Sala Manuel M. PonceEl Violonchelista Ignacio Mariscal Celebra 40 Años De Trayectoria Con Estreno Mundial En La Sala Manuel M. Ponce
October 8, 2022

La Secretaría de Cultura del Gobierno de México y el Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Inbal) celebran 40 años de trayectoria del violonchelista Ignacio Mariscal con un concierto que se realizará el domingo 9 de octubre en la Sala Manuel M. Ponce del Palacio de Bellas Artes, a las 18:00 horas. 