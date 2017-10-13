FROZEN's Pre-Broadway Run Makes $30 Million Economic Impact in Denver

Frozen concluded performances of the seven-week pre-Broadway engagement with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on October 1, entertaining 125,900 patrons during 47 performances.

It is estimated that Frozen generated more than $29.5 million in economic impact to Denver from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses patronized by both theatergoers and production staff. This figure is based upon a Broadway League report which found that, on average, when a Broadway show is in a city, it contributes an economic impact of roughly 3.6 times the gross ticket sales to the local metropolitan area's economy.

In addition to economic impact, the unique opportunity for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to host Frozen before it goes to Broadway provided work for an estimated 242 individuals from the local Stagehand, Wardrobe/Hair and Musicians unions from May 30 through the middle of October.

"It was a true joy to work with Disney Theatrical Productions this summer on the spectacular Broadway-bound Frozen. Our audiences fell in love with the show and eagerly grabbed the opportunity to get a first look at this beautiful new musical," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director for Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway. "Frozen will go down as one of the brightest moments in Denver theatre history, and I'm so pleased the Denver Center got to play a part in the show's journey."

"We are tremendously grateful to the Denver community who warmly welcomed the pre-Broadway debut of Frozen to their great city," said Jack Eldon, Vice President of Domestic Touring and Regional Engagements at Disney Theatrical Productions. "Disney Theatrical Productions has a long history with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, including The Lion King Tour launch and world premiere of The Little Mermaid. We thank our wonderful partners at the Denver Center for another sensational engagement."

Frozen joins Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning performances at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening Thursday, March 22, 2018. Tickets for Broadway performances are on sale now through August 12, 2018. Visit FrozenTheMusical.com for more information.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

DCPA History with Disney Theatrical Productions Cumulative Since 1997

Engagements: 14

Production launches: 3 (including 2 pre-Broadway)

Playing weeks: 64

Performances 481 (over a year @ 8 a week)

Attendance: More than one million

Gross box office: $73M

Est. economic impact: $267M over 20 years

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is the largest non-profit theatre organization in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, multimedia plays. Last season the DCPA engaged with more than 1.2 million visitors, generating a $150 million economic impact in ticket sales alone. Follow the DCPA on social media @DenverCenter and through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts News Center. The DCPA Broadway season is generously sponsored by UCHealth and United Airlines. Media sponsorship is provided by The Denver Post and CBS4. Denver Center for the Performing Arts is supported in part by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

