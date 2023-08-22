FROZEN to Return as a Podcast Ahead of Third Film

The 12-part series will launch later this year with meteorologist Ginger Zee as a voice presenter.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

The story of Frozen will continue through a new podcast audio series.

Deadline reports that while Frozen 3 is in development, Disney will celebrate the first film's 10th anniversary with Frozen: Forces of Nature. The 12-part series will launch later this year with meteorologist Ginger Zee as a voice presenter.

The story will take place in between the 2019 Frozen sequel and the forthcoming third film, with Elsa and Anna being joined by new characters like Queen Disa and Lord Wolfgang.

While stars like Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Kristen Bell voice Frozen characters in the films, it has not yet been revealed whether they will take part in the podcast.

From Disney Publishing Worldwide, ABC Audio and Walt Disney Animation Studios, it has not yet been revealed how or where the series can be streamed.

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in over $875.4 million, since its debut on November 22. Combined, the two Frozen films have earned $2.73 billion at the global box office.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina MenzelKristen BellJonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour and in London.



