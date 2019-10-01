FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH Celebrates The 75th Anniversary Of The NY Public Library For The Performing Arts

In celebration of 75 years of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library, From the Horse's Mouth will dedicate its next theater/dance performance event to the history of this storied institution and the establishment of its international dance archive. Rare film footage, videos and multimedia will enhance this edition of From the Horse's Mouth and its unique blend of movement and storytelling.

The weekend celebration, November 6 through November 10th, will include five performances of From the Horse's Mouth at the Theater at the 14th Street Y. Dancers, musicians, historians and choreographers will participate in this special showcase presentation. Performances will take place on Nov. 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30pm and on Nov. 10 at 3pm. There will also be a special student matinee, a new initiative at a special price, on Sat., Sept. 9 at 3pm.

The From the Horse's Mouth celebration of The Jerome Robbins Dance Division will also include a panel discussion at Wed., Nov. 6 (3pm) and a lecture/demonstration by the Dance Notation Bureau, From Notation to Creation, on Fri., Nov. 8 (3pm).

From The Horse's Mouth, now in its 21st season, is a celebratory multi-disciplinary dance/theater production acknowledged for its meaningful story telling and exceptional dancing. Each FTHM chapter is a unique and special "one-time only" legacy based theatrical event.

The New York Public Library's Dance Division has in the 75 years since its creation become the world's preeminent collection of dance research materials. Originally called the Dance Collection and housed at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at 42nd Street, The Dance Division was renamed in honor of Jerome Robbins-one its greatest supporters-in 1999. The Division not only houses its namesake's vast collection, but is the leading international repository for the history of dance, with documentation that dates back to 1453 and representation for dance of all styles from around the world. The archive includes irreplaceable film that dates back to 1897, unique designs by visual artists, choreographic notation, photographs, manuscript collections, shoes and many more examples of ephemera. When taken together, these materials provide the opportunity to fleetingly recapture the most elusive of the performing arts.

Cast to include: Arthur Aviles, Brenda Buffalino, Diana Byer, Yoshiko Chuma, Ze'eva Cohen, Alberto Del Saz, Joan Finkelstein, Ann Hutchinson Guest, Joseph Houseal, Tanisha Jones, Deborah Jowitt, Linda Murray, Rajika Puri, Henning Rubsam, Magda Saleh, Carlotta Santana, Martine van Hamel, Tony Waag and more.

Tickets available at 14streety.org/fthm.

Created by Tina Croll & Jamie Cunningham, this celebratory dance/theater experience has received standing ovations and rave reviews across the United States and Canada for its captivating story-telling and exceptional dancing.

Over the past 21 years From the Horse's Mouth has been presented in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Honolulu, Minneapolis, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, and Toronto, as well as Jacob's Pillow and the American Dance Festival. To date over 1,000 dancers, from ages 13 to 94, have participated, including Mary Anthony, Brenda Bufalino, Roxane Butterfly, Jane Comfort, Grover Dale, Gemze de Lappe, Carmen de Lavallade, David Dorfman, Viola Farber, John Jaspers, Kwikstep & Rokafella, Carol Lawrence, Yvonne Rainer, Gus Solomons jr and Martine van Hamel.





