FRIDGESTOCK - NYC Donation Event to Benefit New York Common Pantry

Art Save the Vote present their first in-person fundraiser and music event in support of New York Common Pantry, an incredible organization that has been working to reduce hunger and offer resources and assistance to New Yorkers. NYCP reduces hunger while promoting dignity, health, and self-sufficiency.

The entrance fee for this event is one bag of non-perishable food donations or monetary donation to go directly to NYCP that you can make at the event. Reserve your FREE ticket today to guarantee your spot.

The event will include live music, poetry, and dance from singer songwriters, broadway performers, drag artists and more.Art Save The Vote is pleased to present the following acts including Erin Maya (A.R.T./The Hangar Theater), Tristan McCoppin, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Hamilton/Hair), Jesse JP Johnson (Wicked/SpongeBob SquarePants), Elle Emenopé (The Metropolitan Opera), Alexis Roberts (J.A.M.M. Collective), Ella Mora (Williamstown Theatre Festival/Hartford Stage), Kendall Perry (Wild Heart Dance) and more to be added.

Come join us for drinks, good music, and an afternoon together to support an incredible organization. Art Save The Vote is a creative collective making art to inspire action towards a compassionate, equitable, and sustainable future.