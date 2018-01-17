FREEZE FRAME: Nyle DiMarco and Lauren Ridloff Get Ready for CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, model, actor, and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco has joined the creative team of the hotly anticipated revival of Mark Medoff's groundbreaking Play, Children of a Lesser God as a producer.

"I am so thrilled to join this talented group of producers on a project that is incredibly important and personal to me," Said DiMarco. "The opportunity to be involved in the creative process of a such a spectacular Broadway show is a challenge I am excited to conquer."

In 1980, Children of a Lesser God premiered on Broadway and asked: how can we truly communicate? Now, Tony Award®-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences) is laying this question bare in a breathtaking new revival of this landmark play starring Joshua Jackson ("The Affair"), Lauren Ridloff (Wonderstruck), and Anthony Edwards ("ER").

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards for Best Play, Children of a Lesser God tells the story of an unconventional teacher at a school for the deaf and the remarkable woman he meets there. As their relationship heats up, so does their need for control, igniting a thrilling exploration of passion, intimacy, and connection.

DiMarco met with the show's star, Lauren Ridloff, earlier today at Studio 54 and BroadwayWorld was there!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Nyle DiMarco and Lauren Ridloff