Nyle DiMarco Joins Creative Team of CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

Producer Hal Luftig announced today that model, actor, and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco will join the creative team of the hotly anticipated revival of Mark Medoff's groundbreaking Play, Children of a Lesser God as a producer.

"We are so grateful to have Nyle as a producer on this Play," said Hal Luftig. "He will have an integral role in the creative process working with Kenny Leon, and the overall production ofChildren of a Lesser God, offering a fresh perspective in the room and valuable input in the execution."

DiMarco joins previously announced executive producer Tamar Climan, producers Hal Luftig and Craig Haffner, and associate producer Sanford Block on the project.

"I am so thrilled to join this talented group of producers on a project that is incredibly important and personal to me," Said DiMarco. "The opportunity to be involved in the creative process of a such a spectacular Broadway show is a challenge I am excited to conquer."

Children of a Lesser God, playing at Broadway's Studio 54 (254 W 54th Street) this spring, will be directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and feature the scintillating arrival of Joshua Jackson on Broadway. Performances are scheduled to begin March 22, 2018 with the opening night set for Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Tickets are now available online (www.telecharge.com/Broadway/Children-of-a-Lesser-God) and at the Studio 54 box office during regular business hours (Monday - Saturday: 10am - 8pm and Sunday: Noon - 6pm).

For more information, please visit www.childrenofalessergodbroadway.com/.

In 1980, Children of a Lesser God premiered on Broadway and asked: how can we truly communicate? Now, Tony Award®-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences) is laying this question bare in a breathtaking new revival of this landmark play starring Joshua Jackson ("The Affair"), Lauren Ridloff (Wonderstruck), and Anthony Edwards ("ER").

Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards for Best Play, Children of a Lesser God tells the story of an unconventional teacher at a school for the deaf and the remarkable woman he meets there. As their relationship heats up, so does their need for control, igniting a thrilling exploration of passion, intimacy, and connection.

