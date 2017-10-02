FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's HARRY CLARKE with Billy Crudup
Vineyard Theatre will soon present Tony Award-winner Billy Crudup (THE COAST OF UTOPIA, Spotlight, THE METAL CHILDREN) in the world premiere production of Harry Clarke by Obie Award-winner David Cale (LILLIAN) and directed by Leigh Silverman (VIOLET). Vineyard Theatre will produce Harry Clarke in association with Audible, the world's largest seller and producer of digital spoken-word entertainment. Harry Clarke will begin performances on October 26 and open on November 21. The production will launch The Vineyard's 35th Anniversary Season.
Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern said, ""Harry Clarke will mark the Vineyard's third artistic collaboration with Billy Crudup. He is an artist of extraordinary talent, imagination and intelligence, who embodies each role with fierce commitment. We could not be more thrilled to welcome him back to our stage, and to do so in collaboration with David Cale and Leigh Silverman, two of our longtime favorite artists who we welcome to the Vineyard for the first time. Harry Clarke is a tour-de-force in storytelling, and we look forward immensely to sharing it with audiences."
A sexually charged and wickedly funny one-man thriller, Harry Clarke is the story of a shy Midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. Moving to New York City and presenting himself as an Englishman, he charms his way into a wealthy family's life as the seductive and precocious Harry, whose increasingly risky and dangerous behavior threatens to undo more than his persona.
The design team will include scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Alexander Dodge (A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER, ANASTASIA), costume design by Kaye Voyce (SIGNIFICANT OTHER), lighting design by Alan Edwards (ZOOHOUSE), and sound design by Bart Fasbender (BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson).
Tickets to Harry Clarke are now available to Vineyard Members only and will go on sale to Audible members on September 11 at 1pm. Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard's 35th Anniversary Season and can be purchased online at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 212-353-0303. Becoming a Vineyard member ensures great seats to all VineyaRD Productions for a fraction of the full ticket price. Additional privileges include the ability to reserve seats before tickets go on sale to others, discounted guest tickets, invitations to new play readings, Lab Productions, tickets to the REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival, and other exclusive benefits. Tickets for Harry Clarke will go on sale to the general public on September 21 at 1pm.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Billy Crudup, Leigh Silverman and David Cale during the photo call for the Vineyard Theatre's production of David Cale's 'Harry Clarke' at the Shelter studios on October 2, 2017 in New York City.