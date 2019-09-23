FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Announced Expansion of FLS Academy

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, announced the expansion of Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

The popular improv company, who have been playing to sold-out audiences since 2003 and is now on Broadway following a successful off-Broadway run in February, are transforming their unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip-hop into hands-on classes that continue this October with several Foundations of Freestyle classes.

The intro course of Foundations of Freestyle includes seven 3-hour classes and culminates in a live performance in the eighth week. Topics include beatboxing, improv skills, word flow and speaking truthfully through music. Once students, 18 or older, complete Foundations of Freestyle, they are invited to participate in monthly Rap Recess sessions and can audition for additional courses. The fee for the eight week course is $550 and applications are being accepted now at www.freestylelovesupreme.com/academy.

"Our first Freestyle Academy classes were so well received by the community that we are now offering expanded programming this fall and winter to accommodate the demand from people who want to learn how to create, communicate and improvise in a new, exciting way and to discover the joy of freestyling," said Academy Instructors Andrew Bancroft and Chris Sullivan.

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy is created and run directly by FLS Members. Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan and Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft and FLSA Alumni. Guest teachers and future workshops may include Anthony "TwoTouch" Veneziale, Arthur "The Geniuses" Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's current Broadway run at the Booth Theatre runs to January 5, 2020 only. Find out more information about the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy at www.freestylelovesupreme.com/academy.





