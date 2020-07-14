FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Academy Offers Virtual Summer Classes This Year

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, is offering virtual summer classes for both adults and youth. The FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman. The talented troupe, who have been performing together for more than 15 years, is celebrated in the upcoming Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, premiering on Friday, July 17.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME recently completed a sold-out run on Broadway and they have been transforming their unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip-hop into fun, virtual summer classes. The adult classes will cover an introduction to beatboxing, finding your flow and improv storytelling while the youth sessions will focus on telling our truths through improv and building confidence while also giving a foundation in basic freestyle skills.

Every Thursday, the summer youth sessions, Freestyle Clubhouse (ages 7 to 11) and Freestyle Teens Supreme (ages 12 to 17), are being offered from 7:00 to 8:00 PM (EDT). The classes are $25 per class or $90 for four classes.

In August, the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy will be offering two weeks of Remote Summer Camp with some of the best voices on Broadway. The two sessions are August 10-14 (ages 7 to 12) from 1:00 to 3:30 PM (EDT) and August 17-21 (ages 13 to17) from 1:00 to 3:30 PM (EDT). Remote Summer Camp is $300 per student, and scholarships are available.

Rolling applications are also open for the FLS Academy's introduction remote workshop, Welcome to the Cypher, the next one being offered on August 1 and August 2 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM (EDT), with more to come this summer. The workshop will be 2 days focused on beginning beatboxing, learning to find your flow, improv storytelling and telling our truths through improv. This is the beginnings of our Foundations of Freestyle 8-week course spread out over 2 days and tailored for the Zoom environment. The workshop is $100.

FLS Academy is also available for corporate training and virtual engagemetns and have led workshops and Zoom performances for large brands and tech companies throughout the pandemic.

Freestyle Love Supreme Academy is created and run directly by FLS Members. Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Tarik R. "Tardis Hardaway" Davis, Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft and Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds, with additional guest teachers and instructors.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You