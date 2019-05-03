FRANKIE AND JOHNNY... Releases $25 Tickets to 25 Previews

Click Here for More Articles on FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

On Saturday, May 4 only, the new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will offer 25 tickets (per performance) for $25 each to the 25 preview performances in honor of Terrence McNally's 25 productions on Broadway.

Four-time Tony Award winner, and recipient of a 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Terrence McNally has had his work produced on Broadway 25 times since 1965, including: Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2019, 2002), Anastasia (2017), Mothers and Sons (2014), Master Class (2011, 1995), Ragtime (2009, 1998), The Ritz (2007, 1983, 1975), The Full Monty (2000), Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), The Rink (1984) and And Things That Go Bump in the Night (1965).

The new Broadway production of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune stars Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and Tony & Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon; is directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus; and produced by Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune offers 25 tickets (per performance) for $25 (including $2 facility fee) to preview performances May 4 - 28, available for purchase on Saturday, May 4 only, at FrankieAndJohnnyBroadway.com or Telecharge.com (212.239.6200), or at the Broadhurst Theatre box office (235 West 44th Street).

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune begins performances Saturday, May 4 and opens officially on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) on Broadway. The strictly limited 16-week engagement concludes on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

In the new Broadway production, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation, will bring new life to the bruised dreamers of Terrence McNally's timely and timeless romance. Director Arin Arbus, in her Broadway debut, directs this portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand - and maybe more.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is one of McNally's most acclaimed plays and will appear on Broadway as the playwright celebrates his 80th birthday. The play was a runaway hit from 1987 to 1989, returned to Broadway in a highly praised production in 2002 and was also turned into a feature film.

The creative team includes Riccardo Hernandez (Sets), Emily Rebholz (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lighting), Nevin Steinberg (Sound), J. Jared Janas(Hair, Wig and Makeup), Claire Warden (Intimacy & Fight Director), Laurie Goldfeder (Production Stage Manager) and 101 Productions, Ltd. (General Manager).





