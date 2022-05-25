FOR COLORED GIRLS… Announces Special American Sign Language Performance

The seven-time Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Choir Boy, co-director and choreographer of Fire Shut Up in My Bones), will have a special American Sign Language performance on Tuesday, May 31, following the success of the first ASL signed performance the production had on April 15, 2022.

American Sign Language plays a key creative role in for colored girls... The show features Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), an actor and dancer who is deaf and has been an advocate for accessibility within the theatre, film, and television communities. Wailes recently served as one of the two Directors of ASL on the Academy Award-winning film, CODA. In for colored girls... Wailes melds dancing and ASL to deliver a commanding and memorable performance. ASL is also weaved throughout the show, with other performers also signing lines in it. The production's ASL team includes Michelle Banks (Director of ASL) and Monique Sarpy (ASL Coordinator).

Select orchestra seats for the signed performance can be purchased here with the Code: FCGASL22.

The celebrated production received seven Tony nominations, including Best Revival and a historic double nomination for Best Direction of a Play and Best Choreography for Tony Nominee Camille A. Brown, the first person to receive both nominations for the same play. Kenita R. Miller received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, Sarafina Bush received a nomination for Best Costume Design of a Play, Jiyoun Chang received a nomination for Best Lighting Design of a Play and Justin Ellington received a nomination for Best Sound Design of a Play.

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf will play its final performance at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) on Sunday, June 5. Discounted tickets are available to students who present a valid Student ID at $25 per ticket.

for colored girls... is Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. She is the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on Broadway in more than 66 years, bringing a reinvented, joyful and celebratory production of Shange's seminal work back to its original home at the Booth Theatre, where the play premiered in 1976.

The cast stars Rachel Christopher as Lady in Red, Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Rachel Christopher, Treshelle Edmond, McKenzie Frye, Kala Ross and Alexis Sims join the company as standbys and understudies.

for colored girls... features set design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan. The show features original music by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby. Deah Love Harriott serves as the Music Director and Tia Allen is the Music Coordinator. The Production Stage Manager is Bernita Robinson and the Assistant Stage Manager is lark hackshaw. The production features casting by Erica Jensen/Calleri Jensen Davis and production supervision by Hudson Theatricals. Christina Franklin serves as the Associate Director and Maleek Washington and Mayte Natalio serve as Associate Choreographers. The production's ASL team includes Michelle Banks (Director of ASL), Monique Sarpy (ASL Coordinator).

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of music, dance, poetry and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin