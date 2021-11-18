Extended! CULLUD WATTAH Now Plays Through Dec 12

CULLUD WATTAH HAS EXTENDED THROUGH DEC 12 Written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza and directed by Candis C. Jones, this new play is about three generations of Black women living through the current Flint water crisis. Marion, a third-generation General Motors employee, is consumed by layoffs at the engine plant. When her sister, Ainee, seeks justice and restitution for lead poisoning, her plan reveals the toxic entanglements between the city and its most powerful industry, forcing their family to confront the past-present-future cost of survival. ACCESS YOUR TICKETS SPECIAL OFFER: Use code WATTAHBWW for $50 Tickets (Reg. $60)* Public Partner and Supporter tickets start at $45 Book online at publictheater.org and enter WATTAHBWW in promo code box Call Audience Services at 212.967.7555 and mention promo code WATTAHBWW Visit publictheater.org to learn more about group tickets, day-of discounts, Joseph Papp Free Performances, and student tickets. BECOME A SUPPORTER Join in as a Supporter with a gift starting at $100 for early access to the Astor Place season, discounted tickets, dedicated customer service, and more. Learn more and join in today. HEALTH & SAFETY Our audience policy requires complete COVID-19 vaccination by the date of attendance for access into the facility, theaters, and restaurant. For complete health and safety protocols, visit Safe At The Public. CULLUD WATTAH was developed by Erika Dickerson-Despenza as the 2019-2020 Tow Playwright-in-Residence at The Public Theater. This production is made possible by the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. Additional support provided by an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. This work was commissioned by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. *Offer is subject to availability and may be revoked at any time. All orders subject to $6 per ticket service fee and $2 per ticket facility fee. Service fees are waived when you buy in person at the Box Office. All fees are waived for Public Theater Supporters and Partners. Performers, prices, and performance details are subject to change. Pictured (Clockwise): Andrea Patterson, Lizan Mitchell, Crystal Dickinson; Lizan Mitchell, Lauren F. Walker; Alicia Pilgrim. Photo Credits: Joan Marcus