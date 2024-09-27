Exclusive: Watch a Preview of COME ALIVE! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to "Come Alive" with the UK's Greatest Showman-inspired circus spectacular!

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular opens October 16th at London's Empress Museum in Earls Court.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive preview of the production in rehearsals. Watch a first look at the thrilling acrobatics and stunts featured in the production below!

The cast is led by Simon Bailey as The Showman, alongside Aaliya Mai as Max. Singers in the show include Jason Brock, Jaz Ellington, Charlotte-Hannah Jones, Whitney Martins, and Fallon Mondlane.

Come early for the interactive pre-show experience; enjoy close-up performances, curious characters and savour delicious food and drink. Then take your seats in a 700-seat Big Top where circus meets musical theatre in an epic Spectacular featuring a brand-new story inspired by the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture and featuring all the hit songs by Pasek and Paul including ‘This Is Me', ‘Rewrite the Stars', ‘A Million Dreams', and more.

‘COME ALIVE!' will feature the finest international circus stars (Cirque de Demain Medal Winners, Cirque du Soleil) and musical theatre talent from the West End. At the helm of the production is Drama Desk award-winning Creative Director Simon Hammerstein.

As co-founder of The Box and the mastermind behind Usher's sold-out ‘My Way' Las Vegas Residency and producer of Queen of the Night, Hammerstein brings his unique flair and live experience expertise to ‘COME ALIVE!'.

Hammerstein is joined on the creative team by Music Producer and Olivier Award-nominated Matthew Brind (Paddington 2, Just For One Day, Legally Blonde - West End), Lead Choreographer Jerry Reeve (Taylor Swift, The Queen's Jubilee Platinum Party At The Palace) and Emmy Award-nominated Lighting Designer Adam Bassett for Woodroffe Basset Design (The Rolling Stones - ‘SIXTY' Tour 2022, London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony, Adele - Live).