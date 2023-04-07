Exclusive: Watch Joy Woods Save the Day at MCC's MISCAST23

It's a big week for Joy Woods! Just hours before she was announced as the new Audrey in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, she was called on by MCC to fill in at their biggest event of the year, MISCAST23. Woods stepped in for Jordan Donica (currently starring in Camelot), who was unable to attend due to illness.

"I found out that I was gonna be here a few hours ago," Joy told the crowd. "I had my normal Monday as anybody does in rehearsal, and then I got a call from our fearless leader, Will [Van Dyke], asking if I could step in... and I'm here!"

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. The event took place on Monday, April 3, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval.

Check out highlights from the MISCAST23 red carpet and watch Joy's full, standing ovation-earning performance of "I Could Have Danced All Night/Wouldn't It Be Loverly" in the exclusive clip below!

Want more MISCAST? The full concert will be streamed, premiering on April 10th at 7PM ET and streaming on-demand through April 16th. Click Click Here to purchase tickets.