Video: Broadway Gets Miscast at Miscast23!

We are on the red carpet with Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Bonnie Milligan and more!

Apr. 06, 2023  

The best of Broadway got miscast this week! MCC's annual event, MISCAST23 took place on April 3, honoring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company Alum Lianny Toval.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

As in past years, the concert will be streamed, premiering on April 10th at 7PM ET and streaming on-demand through April 16th. Click here to purchase tickets. The show included:

"The Wizard and I"- Ben Platt
"Corner of the Sky"-Lorna Courtney
"I Could Have Danced All Night, Wouldn't It Be Loverly"- Joy Woods
"Man Up"- Dylan Mulvaney
"Colors of the Wind"- Jose Llana
"If Ever I Would Leave You"- NaTasha Yvette Williams
"Ladies Who Lunch"- Jordan E. Cooper
"Who I'd Be"- Rachel Zegler
"Bring Him Home"- Eleri Ward
"Heaven on Their Minds"- LaChanze
"The Phantom of the Opera"- Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban
"Crazy Rolling"- Bonnie Milligan

Watch below as the cast and special guests check in with BroadwayWorld on the red carpet!





