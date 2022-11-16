Exclusive Video: First Look at The Chase Brock Experience's BIG SHOT Coming to Theatre Row

Following a two year hiatus as a result of the global pandemic, The Chase Brock Experience (CBE) - the critically acclaimed New York City based contemporary dance company from esteemed Broadway and contemporary choreographer, Chase Brock (Be More Chill, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules) - will return to NYC's Theatre Row this December to debut an all-new dance-narrative inspired by Brock's personal family history. Titled Big Shot, the new work will feature direction and choreography by Chase Brock and CBE company member Travante S. Baker, and will play a six performance limited engagement from Friday, December 9, through Monday, December 12.

Get a first look at footage below!

The latest dance theater work from The Chase Brock Experience, Big Shot is inspired by Brock's own family's iconic Western North Carolina drive-in restaurant - Brock's of Hendersonville, which operated from 1949 to 1972 - and tells the tale of three generations from two different (yet intertwined) families striving to achieve the once sought after "American Dream" at a time when America herself was losing her innocence.

Big Shot will be set to a brand-new jukebox-style score of 19 vibrant 1960's inspired pop songs from Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer and giant of the advertising jingle era Paul Libman. Featuring lyrics from Gary Apple, Rob Berliner, Jack Lechner, Mary Liz McNamara, Mark Pierce and Mr. Libman, the music aims to underscore Big Shot's historically-rooted tale.

Big Shot will be danced by Jane Abbott, Cemiyon Barber, Ryan Fitzgerald, Lauryn Hayes, Marty Lawson, Skye Mattox, Jared McAboy and Sara Elizabeth Seger, with Shiloh Goodin, Grant Howard, Erin Moore and Reed Tankersley serving as understudies for the Wilson Center run.

Tickets for Big Shot are now available for purchase starting at just $22.50 each (including a $2.50 Theatre Restoration Fee) and can be purchased online at theatrerow.org, by phone at (212) 714-2442 ext. 45, or by visiting the Theatre Row Box Office (located at 410 W. 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) during regular business hours.