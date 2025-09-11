Exclusive Track: Sheridan Smith Sings 'One Shot' From JOHN CASSAVETES' OPENING NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to “One Shot” performed by Sheridan Smith and company, from John Casssavetes’ Opening Night.

The live West End cast recording of John Casssavetes’ Opening Night will be released on CD and digital outlets on Friday, September 12. The show features music and lyrics by three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright.

John Cassavetes’ Opening Night is the first stage musical with music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Rufus Wainwright. It premiered in London at the Gielgud Theatre in the spring of 2024. The book and direction were by Ivo van Hove and is based on the 1977 movie Opening Night by American avant-garde director John Cassavetes. It tells the story of an actress, Myrtle Gordon, who is premiering a play written for her that is about a woman coming to terms with aging. Myrtle does not come to terms with her own aging and rebels against the play and throws the entire production into jeopardy. A young female fan asking her for an autograph at the stage door gets killed by a car as she runs off onto the street. Myrtle is being haunted by the ghost of the young girl. On opening night, she arrives completely drunk but ultimately does what she does best: act and improvise. Part All About Eve, Opening Night is the story of an actress who risks madness for her truth.

Photo credit: Jan Versweyveld