Nov. 5, 2018  

Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Bonnie Milligan!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Bonnie Milligan is currently making her broadway debut to critical acclaim starring in "Head Over Heels." Previous to HOH, Bonnie was seen playing the original role of Pat in the first national tour of "Kinky Boots" and off broadway in "God Bless You, Mr Rosewater: ( Encores!), "Gigantic" (Vineyard ), "Jasper in Deadland" (Prospect). Television credits include the recurring role of Kathryn on "Search Party" ( TBS), "Happy!" ( Sci Fi) and an upcoming new series from Ben Stiller. Twitter: @beltingbonnie Instagram @beltingbons

From This Author Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays. She is a wife, daughter, (read more...)

