Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Cast Album Producer Robert Sher

While Robert Sher's career has been most significant for producing the Grammy nominated cast recordings of such Broadway musicals as Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sugar Babies, and the most recent revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, today we are celebrating Robert's passionate work to preserve many of the musical theatre's most obscure gems and for those scores to be elevated in the minds, and iTunes, of those who love musicals.

Robert pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how a boy who loved musicals became a seven time Grammy nominee, what it was like working with obscure record producer Bruce Yeko, and why Robert needs all of your help to get some of Broadway's most obscure gems out to eager listeners, including Lovely Ladies, Kind Gentlemen and Sandy Duncan's Peter Pan!

Also, Robert shines the spotlight on Debbie Reynolds, Teresa Stratas, and Stephen Schwartz!

Photo Credit: Grammy.com

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

