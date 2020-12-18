Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Rachelle Rak

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Rachelle Rak's "DNA is every kind of storm you can imagine." Rachelle feels that imperfection is what we have and that her resilience, that weird fire she has in her... it's survival. This is a raw interview that touches on motherhood, addiction, reinvention and getting to the point where she can state, "I don't need you to pick me anymore. I pick me."