Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Tony-Nominated Choreographer Patricia Birch

The musical theatre of the 1970s offered audiences the most diverse style of musical entertainment. There were traditional golden age shows, concept shows, revivals, nostalgia crazes, social commentary shows, and Pat Birch was involved in every genre.

While audiences best know her as the choreographer of both the stage and movie versions of GREASE and the director and choreographer of GREASE 2, plus her resident choreography gig on the first six years of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, her work on Broadway includes A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, OVER HERE, TRUCKLOAD, PACIFIC OVERTURES, THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG, and countless others.

Pat pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she got Steve Martin to dance, what was it like to hand jive, and why GREASE 2 might just be better than GREASE.

Also, Pat shines the spotlight on John Travolta, Robert Altman and Gilda Radner.

