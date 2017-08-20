Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Talks with Tony-Nominated Director Susan H. Schulman

THE SECRET GARDEN. LITTLE WOMEN. VIOLET. The revivals of SWEENEY TODD and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. All that, and much more, were directed by Susan H. Schulman, one of the very first female directors of musical theatre. At a time when women were rejected from Yale's graduate directing program and told to become actresses not directors, Susan triumphed in New York, and abroad!

Susan pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she got a bunch of hog farmers into The Hot Box, what was the genesis of her acclaimed revival of SWEENEY TODD, and why she slept every day outside the offices of a producer!

Also, Susan Shines the spotlight on Hugh Wheeler, Sutton Foster, and Stephen Sondheim!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

