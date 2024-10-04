Exclusive Photos & Video: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Second National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TINA – The Tina Turner Musical kicked off an all-new North American Tour. Get an exclusive first look at the all-new production photos and montage here!

The musical reveals an uplifting comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. The musical is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy. Her legacy lives on.

The cast is led by singer-songwriter Jayna Elise. Formerly known as Jayna Brown, Elise has appeared on stages with the likes of Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah, and more with her biggest appearances being on the hit TV shows, “America’s Got Talent” and “American Idol”; both for which she was a finalist.

Jayna Elise is joined on tour by Sterling Baker-McClary (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), Elaina Walton (Zelma Bullock), Mona Swain (Tina Turner at certain performances), Deidre Lang (Gran Georgeanna) and Kristen Daniels (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).



The ensemble includes Maurice Alpharicio, Catrina Brenae, Taylor Brice, Mya Bryant, Audrey Taylor Floyd, Chelsea Nicole Green, Charis Michelle Gullage, Callie Holley, Joe Hornberger, Jeffrey May Hyche, Daniyah Jezel, Morgan Lewis, Ashley D. Lyles, Bear Manescalchi, Darius J. Manuel, Pharaoh Mouton, Natalia Nappo, Steven Sawan, Albert Sterner, Ephraim Takyi, Hunter Torr, and Paul Watt-Morse.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. The new tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Tina Turner’s contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed, is legendary. Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within.