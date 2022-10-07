Exclusive Photos: Regional Premiere of THE PROM at White Plains Performing Arts Center

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at The White Plains Performing Arts Center's production of THE PROM, playing October 7 - 23. This production kicks off the theatres' 20th anniversary season.

Nominated for 7 Tony Awards and winning the Drama Desk for Best Musical, THE PROM is a musical comedy about four big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue, and themselves. THE PROM captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Leading the cast are Broadway Veterans Janine LaManna (Seussical, Sweet Charity, Drowsy Chaperone) as Dee Dee Allen, and Felicia Finley (Wedding Singer, The Life, Aida) as Angie. Joining them are Keith Schneider as Barry, Nathan Cockroft as Trent, Emily Royer as Alyssa and Megan Colton as Emma.

Rounding out the company are Alex Agard, Eriel Milan Brown, Tim Canali, Liz Davis, Timothy Matthew Flores, Travis Flynt, Collin Hancock, Jordana Kagan, Quincy Lawson, Paulette Oliva, Leah Platt, Taylor Joseph Rivera, Mark Saunders, Daniella Tamasi and Jake Urban.



THE PROM is Directed by Frank Portanova with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Lexie Fennell Frare. Scenic Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Costume Design by Antonio Consuegra , Stage Managed by Chelsey Steinmetz. Book & Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar. Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

THE PROM will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center beginning tonight, October 7 - 23 with performances running Thursdays through Sundays.

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station.

The Prom is a WPPAC Mainstage Production which is a professional production featuring union and non-union actors from Broadway, national tours and regional theatre across the country. This production is created from scratch, staffed with professional production teams (directors to designers), large live orchestras and boast high-quality sets and costumes. It is not part of a tour, it has been created by WPPAC, for the WPPAC stage.