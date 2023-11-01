Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME

The production is now on stage through January 7th, 2024.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Get an exclusive first look at photos of Signature Theatre's production of Ragtime, now on stage through January 7th, 2024.

Based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow, the production is directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s Into the Woods, RENT), with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods), and choreography by Ashleigh King (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage, Ford’s Grace).

Ragtime has book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The production stars Bill English (Broadway’s Anything Goes) as Father, Nkrumah Gatling (Broadway’s Camelot) as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Jake Loewenthal (Signature’s Into the Woods) as Mother’s Younger Brother, Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Gun and Powder) as Sarah, Bobby Smith (Signature’s No Place to Go) as Tateh, and Teal Wicks (Broadway’s The Cher Show) as Mother.

The creative team for Ragtime includes Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature’s Into the Woods), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature’s RENT), Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau (Broadway’s Into the Woods), Sound Design by Eric Norris(Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s Sweeney Todd). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Lisa Nathans is the Dialect Coach, and Dr. Amena Johnson is the EDIA Consultant/Dramaturg. Music preparation is by Scott Ninmer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Whitley Theatrical, Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Joey Blakely, Taryn Friend and Julia Singer are the Assistant Stage Managers, Jack Norman is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, Dominic DeSalvio is the Assistant Lighting Designer, Eliijah Thomas is the 2nd Assistant Lighting Designer, Phoenix Sweeney is the Assistant Sound Designer, and Alexander Greenberg is the Keyboard Programmer.

Ragtime is a triumphant Tony Award-winning musical portrait of America at the turn of the 20th century. The stories of three American families intertwine against the backdrop of a towering slate of historical figures. Together, through a dazzling array of musical styles from the era, they weave a stunning tapestry that reveals both the promise and prejudice of the American experience. In the tradition of Titanic, West Side Story and Into the Woods, Signature reinvents this expansive epic for its trademark intimate space.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader and Christopher Mueller

The cast of Ragtime

Nkrumah Gatling and Awa Sal Secka

Jake Loewenthal, Bill English, Matthew Lamb, Teal Wicks, Lawrence Redmond

Bobby Smith and Emerson Holt Lacayo

Matthew Lamb and the cast

Nurney, Ariel Friendly, Keenan McCarter, Nkrumah Gatling, Jordyn Taylor, Theodore Sapp, and Kara-Tameika Watkins

Maria Rizzo

Tobias A. Young

Dani Stoller

Bobby Smith, Emerson Holt Lacayo and the cast

Jake Loewenthal and the cast

Awa Sal Secka

Teal Wicks

Nkrumah Gatling

Matthew Lamb

Maria Rizzo, Edward L. Simon and the cast

Douglas Ullman Jr. and Nkrumah Gatling




